Biopic On Kapil Sharma ‘Funkaar’ Announced: To Be Helmed By ‘Fukrey’ Director

Mumbai: The biopic film on popular comedian Kapil Sharma has been announced on Friday. The film titled Funkaar will be helmed by Director Mrighdeep Singh Lamba of ‘Fukrey’ fame.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to make the announcement. He wrote: BIOPIC ON KAPIL SHARMA: ‘FUKREY’ DIRECTOR TO DIRECT… A biopic on #KapilSharma has been announced… Titled #Funkaar… #MrighdeepSinghLamba – director of #Fukrey franchise – will direct… Produced by #MahaveerJain [#LycaProductions]… #Subaskaran presents. #KapilSharmaBiopic

Check Out The Post Below:

<>

</>

On the work front, Kapil Sharma will soon be coming to Netflix. He had shared the teaser with the name Kapil Sharma: I’m Not Done Yet. He will be seen entertaining the audience with some fun anecdotes from his life and various other topics.