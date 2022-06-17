Biopic On ‘Cafe Coffee Day’ Founder VG Siddhartha Announced 

New Delhi: The biography of the late VG Siddhartha, the founder of cafe chain ‘Cafe Coffee Day’ has been announced on Friday. The book, titled Coffee King: The Swift Rise and Sudden Death of Cafe Coffee Day Founder V. G. Siddhartha, will be released soon.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to make the announcement.

BIOPIC OF CAFE COFFEE DAY FOUNDER ANNOUNCED… #TSeries [#BhushanKumar], #AlmightyMotionPicture and #KarmaMediaEntertainment acquire AV rights to the biography of entrepreneur #VGSiddhartha, Founder of #CafeCoffeeDay… Details in the OFFICIAL ANNOUNCEMENT… pic.twitter.com/8tnMAXGAcZ — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 17, 2022

Siddhartha, who co-founded the country’s largest coffee retail chain CCD, was found dead on July 31, 2019, near Mangalore. He died by suicide due to huge financial losses in his businesses.