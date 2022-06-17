Cafe Coffee Day
Entertainment

Biopic On ‘Cafe Coffee Day’ Founder VG Siddhartha Announced 

By Pradeep Sahoo
62

New Delhi: The biography of the late VG Siddhartha, the founder of cafe chain ‘Cafe Coffee Day’ has been announced on Friday. The book, titled Coffee King: The Swift Rise and Sudden Death of Cafe Coffee Day Founder V. G. Siddhartha, will be released soon.  

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to make the announcement. 

Take a look: 

<>

</>

Siddhartha, who co-founded the country’s largest coffee retail chain CCD, was found dead on July 31, 2019, near Mangalore. He died by suicide due to huge financial losses in his businesses. 

Pradeep Sahoo 13720 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

Breaking