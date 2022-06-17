Biopic On ‘Cafe Coffee Day’ Founder VG Siddhartha Announced
New Delhi: The biography of the late VG Siddhartha, the founder of cafe chain ‘Cafe Coffee Day’ has been announced on Friday. The book, titled Coffee King: The Swift Rise and Sudden Death of Cafe Coffee Day Founder V. G. Siddhartha, will be released soon.
Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to make the announcement.
Take a look:
BIOPIC OF CAFE COFFEE DAY FOUNDER ANNOUNCED… #TSeries [#BhushanKumar], #AlmightyMotionPicture and #KarmaMediaEntertainment acquire AV rights to the biography of entrepreneur #VGSiddhartha, Founder of #CafeCoffeeDay… Details in the OFFICIAL ANNOUNCEMENT… pic.twitter.com/8tnMAXGAcZ
— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 17, 2022
Siddhartha, who co-founded the country’s largest coffee retail chain CCD, was found dead on July 31, 2019, near Mangalore. He died by suicide due to huge financial losses in his businesses.
