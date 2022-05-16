Biological E. Reduces COVID-19 Vaccine Corbevax Price To Rs 250

New Delhi: Biological E Limited, on Monday, reduced the CORBEVAX price to Rs 250 a dose from its earlier price of Rs 840.

The company said: “For the end user, the price would be Rs.400 a dose, including taxes and administration charges.”

The decision to reduce the price was taken with a motive to make it more accessible to children so as to protect them against the COVID-19 virus, the company added.

“Previously, in private vaccination centers, the overall cost to end-users of the vaccine was Rs 990 a dose, including taxes and administration charges. BE has lowered the price of its vaccine with the aim of making it more affordable and help increase the reach to protect the maximum number of children against the virus,” the company said in a statement.

The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) granted Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) to Biological E’s Corbevax for children in the 5 to 12 years group along with Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin for children in the age group of 6 to 12 years in March this year.