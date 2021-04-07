Binika: Man, Accused Of Killing His In-Laws, Arrested In Uttar Pradesh

Sonepur: A man, who allegedly killed his father-in-law, mother-in-law, and brother-in-law in Binika of Sonepur district in July, 2020, has been arrested from Lalitpur in Uttar Pradesh.

According to sources, the accused identified as Papu Sen had murdered one Raghunandan Bed in Lalitpur of Uttar Pradesh. Since then, police were on search of Papu.

Later, it was ascertained that after murdering Raghunandan, he had gone to his in-laws in Odisha, where he had killed his father-in-law Bulu Bhoi (65), mother-in-law Baidehi Bhoi (55) and brother-in-law Shiva Bhoi (25)to death on 22 July 2020.

Shiva’s body had been recovered outside the house while two others’ bodies were found lying in a pool of blood inside the house. He had hacked the trio to death with an axe.