Binika Forester In Vigilance Net For Amassing Disproportionate Asset

Sonepur: Vigilance sleuths today raided the properties of a forest officer at Binika range on charges of amassing assets disproportionate to his known source of income.

The accused has been identified as Jagabandhu Barik.

Acting on a tip-off, the officials conducted simultaneous searches at Residential double-storey building at Shantipara in Sonepur, Under Construction double storey building at Sonepur Town and his Office Chamber at Binika Forest Section under Binika Range Office (Territorial) in Sonepur.

Reportedly, some important documents were also recovered during the raid. The exact amount of seized disproportionate asset will be disclosed once it is completed, said an official.