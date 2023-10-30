Binika: 14 injured after govt-run bus meets with accident

Binika: In a tragic incident, three people were critically hurt and 11 injured as a bus ploughed into a field in Sonepur district of Odisha.

The bus was travelling from Bargarh to Nabrangpur when the accident took place. Rescue operations were underway by the locals and the police while filing of the report.