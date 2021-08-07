Binge-watching Alert! Top 5 Movies To Watch This Weekend

Mumbai: The weekend has arrived and it’s time to entertain ourselves after working throughout the week. While we all have our plans, a little dosage of entertainment is a must. Wondering what to watch this weekend? Here are some picks that you can binge on this weekend without wasting your time.

Dial 100: ZEE5

Bollywood thriller Dial 100, written and directed by Rensil D’Silva, started streaming on ZEE5 on Friday. The movie has names like Manoj Bajpayee, Neena Gupta, and Sakshi Tanwar attached to it. Even though Dial 100 has received a mixed response, one thing that you won’t miss in the film is the brilliant acting by Gupta and Bajpayee.

The Suicide Squad

James Gunn‘s The Suicide Squad was released in India on Thursday. The film, starring Margot Robbie, Idris Elba, John Cena, Joel Kinnaman, Viola Davis, Jai Courtney, and Peter Capaldi among others, has received a positive response and rightfully so. It is an absolutely madcap delight, full of gore, black humour, deep characters, and lots of surprises.

Promising Young Woman

Promising Young Woman hit select theatres on Friday. Starring Carey Mulligan in the lead role, the film marks the directorial debut of Emerald Fennell. Promising Young Woman aspires to address some of the nightmares of being a woman, bluntly, funnily, but often, unevenly. Where it succeeds is in showing how the world looks so different from the perspective of the two genders: men who genuinely believe they are “gentlemen”, and women too easily dismissed as “easy”. But in its omission of the many layers in between, it feels unsatisfactory, shallow.

The Dig (2021)

This fine British drama excavates a whole lot of buried treasure with a distinguished cast in Carey Mulligan, Ralph Fiennes, Lily James and Johnny Flynn. It’s based on the true events around the 1939 excavation of Sutton Hoo, yielding a priceless trove of Anglo-Saxon artefacts hidden in a burial ship. Romantic, intellectual and moving, The Dig is a full sweep of elegance.

Sunday’s Illness (2018)

This elegant Spanish film will steep you in its rich imagery and phenomenally good performances from its two leads. Susi Sánchez and Bárbara Lennie star as Anabel and Chiara respectively, an estranged mother and daughter who reunite for reasons that aren’t as clear as they first seem. The precision of the filmmaking here is worthy of soaking up for those who’re partial to deliberately paced meditations on pain, love and loss. Masterful.