Binge Watch “The Wheel of Time” Series On Amazon Prime Video 

New York: “The Wheel of Time” series, based on the novel by author Robert Jordan, is streaming on Prime Video on Friday, November 19.

The first three episodes will be made available on Nov. 19. The next episodes will be released weekly until Dec. 24, when the first season concludes.

“The Wheel of Time” series will focus on five young villagers who meet a strange and powerful woman, who says that one of them is the child of an ancient prophecy that can stop the battle of light and dark forever. Now the villagers must work with the woman to uncover the true and determine the fate of the world.

To watch “The Wheel of Time” series, you will need to have an Amazon Prime subscription or a subscription to Amazon Prime Video.