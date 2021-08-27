Binge Watch ‘The Empire’ On Disney+ Hotstar

Mumbai: “The Empire”, a period drama directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s prodigy Mitakshara Kumar is creating a strong buzz.

The period drama stars Shabana Azmi, Dino Morea, Kunal Kapoor, Drashti Dhami and Aditya Seal among others. The eight-episode series is based on Alex Rutherford’s historical fiction novel Empire of the Moghul. The official synopsis of the series reads, “The Empire explores the coming of age story of a young king and his fight to save the honour of his family and kingdom.”

All eight hour-long episodes of The Empire season 1 have been released on Friday on Disney+ Hotstar in India.

The Empire will also be available Friday, August 27 on Hotstar in the US, the UK, Canada, and Singapore.

The Hotstar Specials series is taking on an unprecedented challenge though: cover the rise and the fall of the Mughal Empire. That’s a story that spans two centuries — from Babur to Aurangzeb — and stretches from Uzbekistan in the north, to southern India.

The Empire season 1 is set in the late 15th and early 16th centuries, it would seem, following Babur’s early struggles in and around Samarkand, before he looked south-east towards Kabul and the Delhi Sultanate. Filmed in Hindi and Urdu, The Empire will also be available in Malayalam, Telugu, Bengali, Tamil, Marathi, and Kannada.