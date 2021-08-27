Binge Watch ‘The Empire’ On Disney+ Hotstar
Mumbai: “The Empire”, a period drama directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s prodigy Mitakshara Kumar is creating a strong buzz.
The period drama stars Shabana Azmi, Dino Morea, Kunal Kapoor, Drashti Dhami and Aditya Seal among others. The eight-episode series is based on Alex Rutherford’s historical fiction novel Empire of the Moghul. The official synopsis of the series reads, “The Empire explores the coming of age story of a young king and his fight to save the honour of his family and kingdom.”
All eight hour-long episodes of The Empire season 1 have been released on Friday on Disney+ Hotstar in India.
The Empire will also be available Friday, August 27 on Hotstar in the US, the UK, Canada, and Singapore.
#HotstarSpecialsTheEmpire , now ruling. All episodes are now streaming.
Watch it now :- https://t.co/1OwxMJB7ZH#HotstarSpecials #TheEmpire #TheEmpireOutNow #TheEmpireStreamingNow pic.twitter.com/Q9GHrRvZZz
— Disney+ Hotstar (@DisneyPlusHS) August 26, 2021
The Hotstar Specials series is taking on an unprecedented challenge though: cover the rise and the fall of the Mughal Empire. That’s a story that spans two centuries — from Babur to Aurangzeb — and stretches from Uzbekistan in the north, to southern India.
The Empire season 1 is set in the late 15th and early 16th centuries, it would seem, following Babur’s early struggles in and around Samarkand, before he looked south-east towards Kabul and the Delhi Sultanate. Filmed in Hindi and Urdu, The Empire will also be available in Malayalam, Telugu, Bengali, Tamil, Marathi, and Kannada.