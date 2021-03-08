Binge Now! Netflix Gifts “Bombay Begums” Web Series On Women’s Day

Mumbai: Alankrita Shrivastava’s newest ‘Bombay Begums’ — stories ‘of women, by women, and for women’ is now streaming on Netflix.

The series explores the dreams and desires of five women from different strata of society as they fight for survival in the big city.

The trailer showcased excitement with a cast starring Pooja Bhatt, Shahana Goswami, Amruta Subhash, Plabita Borthakur and Aadhya Anand.

The trailer depicts how the five women shatter societal norms and patriarchy, as they set out to find their own truths and win in their careers, love life and relationships, while also finding in each other an unexpected understanding and the sliver of a bond.

The show revolves around Pooja Bhatt’s character Rani, and how her life gets intertwined with the other four women – Lily (Amruta Subhash), Fatima (Shahana Goswami), Shai (Aadhya Anand) and Ayesha (Plabita Borthakur).

The spotlight is on five women across generations “as they wrestle with desire, ethics, personal crises, and vulnerabilities to own their ambition, in contemporary urban India”, according to the Netflix show’s YouTube bio.

‘Bombay Begums’ also stars Vivek Gomber, Danish Husain, Rahul Bose, Imaad Shah and Nauheed Cyrusi.