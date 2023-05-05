Biman Bangladesh Flight Makes Emergency Landing At Patna Airport

Patna: A Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight made an emergency landing at Patna airport on Friday afternoon.

According to reports, flight BBC 371 with 77 passengers onboard was enroute to Kathmandu from Dhaka when it requested the Patna ATC for emergency landing citing some technical issues in the aircraft.

The aircraft landed safely thereafter. Later, the aircraft engineer inspecting the airplane at the airport’s technical bay.

“Biman Bangladesh’s flight 371 from Dhaka To Kathmandu diverted to Patna, Bihar due to a technical problem. It landed at Patna safely at 12:00 IST. 77 people onboard. All passengers safe: Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said in a statement.

The aircraft departed for its destination at 4 pm after getting a green signal from technical team.