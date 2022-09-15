Billionaire boss of fashion retailer Patagonia – Yvon Chouinard – gives firm to charity

New York: The billionaire founder of the outdoor fashion retailer Patagonia says he has given away his company to a charitable trust.

Yvon Chouinard said that under a new ownership structure, any profit not reinvested in running the business would go to fighting climate change.

This will amount to around $100m ($86m) a year, he claimed, depending on the health of the company.

Patagonia sells hiking and other outdoor clothing in over 10 countries.

Founded in 1973, its estimated revenue was $1.5bn this year, while Mr Chouinard’s net worth is thought to be $1.2bn.

The Californian firm was already donating 1% of its annual profits to grassroots activists and committed to sustainable practices. But in an open letter to customers, the apparently reluctant businessman said he wanted to do more.