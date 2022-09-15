Billionaire boss of fashion retailer Patagonia – Yvon Chouinard – gives firm to charity
New York: The billionaire founder of the outdoor fashion retailer Patagonia says he has given away his company to a charitable trust.
Yvon Chouinard said that under a new ownership structure, any profit not reinvested in running the business would go to fighting climate change.
This will amount to around $100m ($86m) a year, he claimed, depending on the health of the company.
Patagonia sells hiking and other outdoor clothing in over 10 countries.
Founded in 1973, its estimated revenue was $1.5bn this year, while Mr Chouinard’s net worth is thought to be $1.2bn.
The Californian firm was already donating 1% of its annual profits to grassroots activists and committed to sustainable practices. But in an open letter to customers, the apparently reluctant businessman said he wanted to do more.
Comments are closed.