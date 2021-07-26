Billionair Najib Mikati Named Lebanon’s New PM

Beirut: Najib Mikati has been elected as the new prime minister of Lebanon on Monday. Mikati, the leading Lebanese businessman won with 72 votes in parliament.

Mikati faced opposition from the country’s two main Christian parties, the Free Patriotic Movement and the Lebanese Forces.

Following his meeting with President Michel Aoun at Baabda Palace Mikati said, “The vote of confidence by Members of Parliament is necessary for my appointment but I am keen to gain the confidence of the Lebanese population, every man and woman, and the youths.”

Mikati gave a speech following his appointment, calling upon all political parties to cooperate with him on finding the right solutions to the country’s crises.

Lebanon’s political parties supported Mikati’s premiership, including the Future Movement, Amal Movement, Hezbollah, Marada Movement and Progressive Socialist Party.