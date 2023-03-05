Bill Gates's Daughter
Bill Gates’s Daughter Jennifer Welcomes First Baby With Husband Nayel Nassar

By Pragativadi News Service
Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates’ eldest daughter Jennifer Gates welcomed her first baby with husband Nayel Nassar.

Jennifer took to Instagram and said: “Sending love from our healthy little family.”  

Jennifer Gates is studying to be a doctor. She reportedly met her husband on the equestrian circuit and has also competed alongside him internationally. The couple got married in October 2021. In November last year, they announced that they were expecting their first child.

