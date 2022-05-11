Bill Gates
InternationalTop News

Bill Gates Tests Covid Positive

By Haraprasad Das
65

Seattle: Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates said that he has tested positive for Covid-19 and is experiencing mild symptoms.

Gates tweeted that he was isolating himself until he is healthy again.

“I’ve tested positive for COVID. I’m experiencing mild symptoms and am following the experts’ advice by isolating until I’m healthy again,” he tweeted.

Gates said “I’m fortunate to be vaccinated and boosted and have access to testing and great medical care.”

Bill Gates has been a vocal proponent for pandemic mitigation measures, specifically access to vaccines and medication for poorer countries.

The GatesFoundation in October said it will spend $120 million to boost access to generic versions of drugmaker Merck’s antiviral COVID-19 pill for lower-income countries.

Haraprasad Das 16378 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

Breaking