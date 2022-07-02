Bill Gates Shares His 48-YO Resume To Boost Confidence Of Young Job Aspirants

Washington: In a bid to inspire millions of job seekers, Billionaire Bill Gates shared his resume on a professional networking site.

Taking his followers back in time, the 66-year-old shared his resume from 48 years ago. Addressing his followers, he said that he was sure that their resume looks better than his did.

“Whether you’re a recent grad or a college dropout, I’m sure your resume looks a lot better than mine did 48 years ago,” the billionaire philanthropist said.