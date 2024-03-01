Bill Gates relishes tea made by Nagpur’s famous Dolly Chaiwala, tea maker ‘didn’t recognise him’

Nagpur: Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates is in India and, as always, his trip is creating a lot of buzz on social media. Especially his ‘chai pe charcha’ with renowned social media personality Dolly Chaiwala.

In a video that was shared by Gates on Instagram, he was seen asking for a one cup of chai from Dolly Chaiwala. The clip then featured the tea seller preparing the beloved beverage in his signature style while Gates looked engrossed. The billionaire then sipped on tea in a cutting glass and posed with Dolly Chaiwala as well. “Looking forward to many chai pe charcha,” the text in the video read.

“In India, you can find innovation everywhere you turn—even in the preparation of a simple cup of tea!” read the caption of the post.

Dolly Chaiwala, who took the internet by storm after a video of him serving tea to Bill Gates went viral, opened up about his interaction with him and said that he did not recognise the Microsoft co-founder initially until the viral clip surfaced on social media.

In a candid conversation with ANI on the same, the tea seller from Nagpur said, “I was not aware at all. I thought that he was some guy from a foreign country so I should serve him tea. The next day, when I came back to Nagpur, I realised who I served tea to. (Agle din pata chala maine kisko chai pilaya),” he said.

Adding further, he said, “We did not speak at all. He was standing just beside me and I was busy with my work. After sipping on my tea, he (Bill Gates) said, ‘Wow, Dolly ki Chai.”

When asked about the unique outfit the Nagpur tea seller dons, Dolly said, “I haven’t adopted this style, just copied it from the South movies I watch.”