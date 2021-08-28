Bill Gates Hails India For Administering Over 10 Mn Vaccines In A Day

New Delhi: Philanthropist and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates on Saturday congratulated India for reaching a “tremendous milestone” of administering 10 million vaccine doses against coronavirus disease (Covid-19) on Friday.

” Congratulations, India, on reaching this tremendous milestone. The collective efforts of the government, R&D community, vaccine manufacturers, and millions of health workers have made this feat possible, “tweeted Bill Gates.

A total of 10,064,376 doses were administered in India on Friday, bettering the previous high of 8.82 million doses set on August 16.

About 6.9 million vaccine doses were administered on average across the country every day for the past week, the highest pace of the inoculation drive ever recorded in the country since the start of the mass programme on January 16.