Bill Gates Congratulates PM Modi For Crossing 200 Crore Vaccine Doses

New Delhi: Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on yet another milestone of administering 200 crore vaccinations in India.

Taking to Twitter, Bill Gates expressed gratitude for the continued partnership with Indian vaccine manufacturers and the government for mitigating the impact of COVID-19.

Congratulations @narendramodi for yet another milestone of administering #200crorevaccinations. We are grateful for our continued partnership with Indian vaccine manufacturers and the Indian government for mitigating the impact of COVID19. https://t.co/YeGUPsveL0 — Bill Gates (@BillGates) July 19, 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has lauded the collective efforts of scientists, doctors and nurses in powering India’s vaccination drive.

The Prime Minister tweeted in response to the congratulatory tweet by Bill Gates:

“India’s vaccination drive is big on speed and scale. It has been powered by the collective efforts of many, including scientists, doctors and nurses. At the same time, the people of India have shown remarkable faith in science and taken their doses in a timely manner.”