Bill Gates Congratulates PM Modi For 100th ‘Mann Ki Baat’

New Delhi: Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates has congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for achieving the milestone by completing 100th episode of radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’.

The 100th episode of PM’s radio talk programme wil be aired tomorrow.

In his tweet, Gates wrote that Mann Ki Baat has catalysed community and spread awareness regarding sanitation, health, and women’s empowerment.

The first Mann Ki Baat was aired on October 3, 2014, a few months after the National Democratic Alliance came to power in May 2014.

The programme will have its 100th episode on Sunday (April 31, 2023).

The government has grand plans for the 100th episode of Mann Ki Baat.

The monologue will be broadcast on over 1,000 radio stations, including private FM stations and community radios.

TV channels in many Indian and foreign languages will also broadcast the episode.

The Bharatiya Janata Party has also planned to organise it on a grand scale, as it has made arrangements at around four lakh places across the country for people to hear the programme.

BJP president JP Nadda will oversee the arrangements to make the 100th episode a “historic” success.

The BJP said that it would also organise a national conclave named ‘Mann Ki Baat @100’ to celebrate it.

It informed that as many as 100 esteemed citizens from around the country will participate in the event.

“Since its inception on October 3, 2014, ‘Mann ki Baat’ has become a national tradition, with the Prime Minister addressing the nation every month, inspiring millions to participate in India’s developmental journey.

Since then, it has struck a chord with citizens of India who have reached out to their Pradhan Sevak every month, sharing their achievements, anxieties, happiness and proud moments as well as suggestions for a New India,” BJP said in a statement.

The government has also decided to launch a commemorative stamp and a coin to mark the celebrations of 100th Mann Ki Baat.