Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on PoK Visit to Protest Against G20 Meet in Srinagar

Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is on a visit to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) in protest against India holding the G20 meeting in Jammu and Kashmir capital.

Bilawal Bhutto arrived in Muzaffarabad city in PoK on Sunday on a three-day visit and called the G20 meeting in Srinagar a violation of international law.

“India cannot suppress the voice of Kashmiris through a conference. By violating the UN resolution, it is not possible for India to play an effective role in the world,” Bhutto reportedly said.

The Pakistani foreign minister said that at a time when India is holding the G20 meeting in Kashmir, he has been invited to address the assembly in PoK.

The third G20 tourism working group meeting is set to begin in Srinagar on Monday. The three-day meeting will see the highest participation of foreign delegates as compared to the two previous meetings, according to officials.

Pakistan has called the decision to hold the G20 Tourism Working Group meeting in Kashmir a “self-serving move”.

Bhutto will address the special session of the Legislative Assembly of PoK on Monday and will participate in a protest rally at Bagh on Tuesday.