Bikram Keshari Arukha Pays Courtesy Visit To Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla

New Delhi: Odisha Legislative Assembly Speaker Bikram Keshari Arukha paid a courtesy visit to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla at Lok Sabha Secretariat in New Delhi on Thursday.

Speaker Arukha honoured the Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birl with effigies of Lord Jagannath and his Siblings.

During the meeting, Birla and Arukha also held discussions regarding the ongoing development works in various fields in Odisha.

Arukha informed the Lok Sabha Speaker that the work is going on to make the Odisha Legislative Assembly a model Assembly in the country by further enhancing the technical skills of the officials and staff members of the Assembly.