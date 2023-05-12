Bikram Keshari Arukha Steps Down As Odisha Assembly Speaker

Bhubaneswar: Bikram Keshari Arukh has resigned from the post of Odisha Assembly Speaker, citing personal ground. He sent his resignation to the Deputy Speaker.

He said he quit the post due to personal reasons.

“I have discharged the responsibility given by the party. I will carry out whatever responsibility would be assigned to me in the future. I am ready to take any charge in the party or in the government,” he said.

Arukh has been elected to Odisha Assembly from Bhanjanagar constituency. He had earlier served as the Minister of Forest and Environment.