Biker Killed, Pillion Rider Goes Missing In Road Mishap In Boudh

Boudh: A man was killed while the pillion rider went missing as a speeding car rammed into theie bike from rear on a bridge over the Mahanadi River in Boudh on Saturday.

Initialy, the identities of the deceased and the missing person are yet to be ascertained.

According to reports, the mishap took place when a speeding car rammed into the bike from rear. In the impact of the accident, while the rider died on the spot, the pillion, a woman, went missing.

The woman is suspected to have fallen into the razing river causing her disappearance, reports said.

On being informed, police have reached the spot and started an investigation into the matter. Police recovered the body of the deceased, sent it for post-mortem and launched a manhunt to trace the missing pillion rider, reports added.