Biker Killed In Road Accident In Dhenkanal

Dhenkanal: A person was killed in a road accident in the Kankadahada block of Dhenkanal district on Wednesday. The deceased has been identified as Rama Chandra Pradhan (48) of Rodanga village.

According to reports, the incident took place while Rama was returning home on his motorcycle from the Batagaon area in the Kankadahada block when his bike went out of control and skidded off the road.

Subsequently, he was thrown a few metres away from the spot and was seriously injured.

Later, some locals rushed him to a nearby hospital here where the doctors declared him brought dead.