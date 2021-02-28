Biker killed as tipper truck hits motorcycle

Keonjhar: A motorist was killed after a tipper truck hit the bike he was travelling on near Janhabi Canal Bridge under Baria police limits in Koenjhar district today.

The deceased has been identified as Ranjit Naik of Haladia village in Mayurbhanj.

According to sources, the tragic mishap occurred while Naik was returning to his home when the heavy vehicle hit his motorcycle.

Though locals rushed the victim to the hospital, doctors declared him dead.

On being informed, the police reached the spot and seized the vehicles. The body has also been seized for post-mortem.