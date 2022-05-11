Biker Killed After Being Hit By Unknown Vehicle In Cuttack

Cuttack: A person was killed after being hit by an unknown speeding vehicle near Trisulia-Cuttack Netaji Subhas Setu in Cuttack city on Wednesday.

As per reports, the deceased, whose identity is yet to be ascertained, was travelling on a motorcycle when an unknown vehicle ran over him.

Following the accident, the biker fell off the bike receiving serious multiple injuries and died on the spot.

On being informed, police reached the spot and seized the bike. The body was also recovered and sent to a local hospital for post-mortem.