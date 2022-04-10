Bike-Scooter Head-On Collision Leaves One Dead, Two Critical In Lanjigarh

Lanjigarh: A young businessman died and two other persons were critically injured after their two-wheelers collided head-on near Bhataguda in Bhawanipatna of Kalahandi district on Sunday.

The deceased businessman has been identified as Dipak Gupta (38), of Lanjigarh town area.

According to reports, the accident took place when Gupta was en route to Ambadola from Lanjigarh on his scooter and two persons coming from the opposite direction on a speed motorcycle hit each other head-on.

The collision was so intense that the trio was thrown into the air and landed with multiple injuries. The vehicles were also badly mangled in the accident. Some locals who were present at the spot immediately informed the local police station, sources said.

Soon the cops, reached the spot and the victims were rushed to the district headquarters hospital at Bhawanipatna for treatment. However, Gupta succumbed to death while undergoing treatment, sources added.

Lanjigarh police station Inspector In-Charge (IIC), Satyananda Patra informed that a case (22/2022) in this regard and the body of the deceased will be handed over to the bereaved family members after post-mortem.

A pal of gloom descended in the Lanjigarh town market area following the death of the young businessman.