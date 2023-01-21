Bike Rider Dies After Being Hit By SUV In Sambalpur

Sambalpur: A bike rider was killed A bike rider was severy injured and died of his wounds after he was hit by a speeding Bolero at Dhanupali Chhak in Sambalpur district. The deceased has been identified as Ranjit Mohapatra from Bhatra area.

According to reports, the accident took place at around 11:00 pm on Friday.

Ranjit was heading towards Cuttack Road when a speeding SUV hit him. Following this, he lost control of the bike and Ranjit fell off his bike. As a result, Ranjit sustained serious injuries.

On being informed, Dhanupali police reached the spot and rushed the injured to the Sambalpur District Government General Hospital where doctors declared him ‘brought dead’.

While an investigation into the incident is underway, the driver is reportedly absconding after the incident.