Rayagada: Gunupur Police has busted a bike looters’ gang with the arrest of six persons in this connection. The identities of the looters are yet to be disclosed.

Acting on a tip-off, the cops arrested the suspected persons. During interrogation, they confessed to their crime. Police have also recovered 22 stolen motorcycles from them.

A case has been registered and further investigation is underway. Moreover, the recovered bikes will be handed over to the owners, the police informed.