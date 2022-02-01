Bike Lifting Gang Busted In Sambalpur: Three Held, 10 Bikes Recovered 

Sambalpur: Police on Tuesday busted a major bike lifting gang with the arrest of three persons and recovered as many as 10 stolen motorcycles from them.

The accused have been identified as Bikash Bastia (34), Pritam Sahu (20), Ashish Pradhan (25).

According to reports, the matter came to the fore after one Giridhari Bag of Golmoi village under Katarbaga PS lodged a complaint with the local police station regarding his bike theft.

Acting on the complaint, police had registered a case under Section 379 and launched a probe in this regard. After pertinent efforts, police arrested the three accused and recovered 10 stolen bikes and three mobile phones from their possession.

Further investigation is underway in this regard.