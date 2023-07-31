Bike Lifter Gang Busted In Bubaneswar; 4 Held, 35 Bikes Recovered

Bhubaneswar: The Commissionerate Police on Tuesday arrested four members of a bike lifters gang including the mastermind and seized 35 stolen motorcycles from them.

The arrested accused persons have been identified as Krishan Das (36), Pravat Kumar Nayak (40) & Ramesh Prusty (31) of Nayagarh and Chikunta Nayak (35) of Kandhamal. A total of 35 motorcycles, 40 duplicate number plates, 7 fake RC smart cards, 7 fake RC paper, and 25 duplicate keys have been seized from them, the police said.

According to police, the mastermind of the bike lifter gang accused Krishna Das and others are involved in many criminal cases registered at Capital, Khandagiri, Kharvel Nagar, and Infocity police stations.

Investigating a series of motorcycle theft cases, the Capital police station busted the professional bike lifter gang with the seizure of many stolen motorcycles from the apprehended persons.

So far during the investigation, a total of 35 stolen motorcycles and other articles have been recovered from several places and investigation is on towards detection of more stolen motorcycles, said Bhubaneswar DCP Prateek Singh at a press meet here today.

Modus Operandi

Accused Krishna Das, a professional bike lifter having a series of cases pending against him, was previously forwarded from Bhubaneswar UPD and released on bail. He formed a well-organised gang with Pravat Kumar Nayak of Khandapada in Nayagarh, Chikunta Nayak of Raikia in Kandhamal, and Ramesh Prusty of Nayagarh.

Krishan Das and Pravat Kumar Nayak used to steal bikes from Bhubaneswar City and in connivance with Pravat Nayak, who is having a number plate and stickering shop at Nayagarh, prepared fake HSRP number plates so also fake documents for the stolen bikes.

Through Chikunta Nayak they sell all the stolen bikes in Kandhamal district. They also prepare the fake documents and number plates at Bhubaneswar at MAA Arts, at Behera Sahi Chhaka, Bhubaneswar.

In this regard, further investigation is going on. It is expected that this gang is involved in more than 100 motorcycle theft cases and the number of seizures will increase during the further course of investigation, the DCP further added.