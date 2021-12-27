Bike catches fire at Puri petrol pump

Puri: A major tragedy was averted at a petrol pump at Chakratirtha Road in Puri when a motorcycle caught fire while fuel was being filled in its tank.

The incident took place in the evening when the bike owner was getting refuelled with petrol in the motorcycle, eyewitnesses claimed.

Panic spread at the petrol pump as other vehicle owners fled the spot.

Employees at the petrol pump brought out fire extinguishers to quell the flames emanating from the motorcycle lying next to the filling pump.

No injuries were reported in the fire.

The exact reason for the fire was yet to be known.