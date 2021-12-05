Bike catches fire after 11kV wire snaps off

Karanjia: A motorcycle caught fire after coming in contact with a live 11kV electricity wire at Satakosia in Mayurbhanj district on Sunday.

According to reports, Sriram Naik of Balighat area in Satakosia panchayat was en route to a hospital on a bike with a friend when the high voltage power line over the road near Medical College suddenly collapsed on his bike.

Watch the video:

However, the duo managed to jump off the bike and ran to safety while the bike went up in flames. The motorcycle was completely charred in the fire.

Later, locals staged a blockade on the Thakurmunda-Anandpur road at Satkosia demanding compensation. However, the situation returned to normalcy after the police arrived.