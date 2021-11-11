Bike-Borne Miscreants Open Fire In Bhadrak, Loot Medicine Shop Owner  

Bhadrak: Six miscreants allegedly looted valuables from a medicine shop owner at Aaradi Chakk in Bhadrak district late last night.

According to reports, six bike-borne miscreants reached the shop and asked for money. However, the owner refused to give them money. Thereafter, the miscreants opened fire on the shop owner. However, the owner had a narrow escape in the incident.

Taking advantage of the situation, the looters decamped with three mobile phones and Rs 30,000 cash from the store.

On being informed, police reached the spot and recovered the footage of the CCTV installed in the area to identify the accused involved in the loot.

Further investigation is underway in this regard.