Bike-Borne Miscreants Loot Woman In Broad Daylight In Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Some unidentified miscreants allegedly looted a woman in the state capital, Bhubaneswar on Saturday.

According to reports, the incident took place while the woman was en route to Unit-4 market to buy goods for her shop when two bike-borne miscreants looted her. The miscreants have looted Rs. 8000/- from the woman.

Following this, the woman filed a complaint at the Laxmisagar police station, a probe is underway.

More details are awaited.