Bike-Borne Miscreants
Bike-Borne Miscreants Loot Valuables Worth Lakh From Shop In Angul

By Pragativadi News Service
Angul: Unidentified miscreants allegedly loot valuables worth lakhs of rupees from a shop near Tarini temple under Kuyo Tardhana police in Angul district.

According to reports, the incident took place at around 8 pm on Monday while the shop owner and his father were sitting in the shop when six robbers reached the spot on their bike and decamped with Rs 60000, a computer after attacking them.

Subsequently, Amar’s father sustained grievous injuries on his back and leg. Following this, a written complaint has been filed at Sadar police station.

On the basis of the complaint, police reached the spot and initiated an investigation into this connection.

