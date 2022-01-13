Bikaner Express Derailment: Railways Announces Enhanced Ex Gratia For Victims

New Delhi: Indian Railways on Thursday announced an enhanced ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh for the family members of people who lost their lives after multiple bogies of Bikaner Express (15633) derailed in West Bengal’s Jalpaiguri district.

Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw in a tweet informed that an enhanced amount of ex-gratia compensation to the victims of this unfortunate accident.

Enhanced amount of ex-gratia compensation to the victims of this unfortunate accident:

Rs. 5 Lakh in case of death,

Rs. 1 Lakh towards grievous and

Rs. 25,000 for minor injuries. — Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) January 13, 2022

While the family of the deceased persons will receive an ex-gratia of Rs. 5 Lakh in case of death, the grievously injured will be given Rs 1 lakh and people with simple injuries will get Rs 25,000.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also taken stock of the situation. In a tweet, PM Modi said: “Spoke to Railways Minister Shri @AshwiniVaishnaw and took stock of the situation in the wake of the train accident in West Bengal. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. May the injured recover quickly.”

Spoke to Railways Minister Shri @AshwiniVaishnaw and took stock of the situation in the wake of the train accident in West Bengal. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. May the injured recover quickly. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 13, 2022

As many as five people have been confirmed dead after multiple bogies of the Bikaner Express (15633) derailed in West Bengal’s Jalpaiguri district on Thursday. Some estimates suggest that as many as 12 coaches suffered damage when the derailment took place. The Commission of Railway Safety will conduct a high-level inquiry to probe the cause of derailment.