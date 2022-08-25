Biju Patnaik Sports Award 2022: Debasis Mohanty, Four Others To Be Honoured

Bhubaneswar: Former cricketer Debasis Mohanty and four others will be receiving the prestigious Biju Patnaik Sports Award for the year 2022. The names of the awardees were released on Wednesday.

Mohanty has been nominated this year for the Biju Patnaik Sports Award for lifetime achievement in the promotion of sports and games, for his selfless participation and achievement in the game of cricket.

Odia weightlifter Jhili Dalabehera and shooter Sriyanka Sadangi have been nominated for Biju Patnaik Sports Award for outstanding performance in sports and games.

Bishnu Prasad Mishra will be honoured with the Biju Patnaik sports award for excellence in coaching in sports for his contribution to athletic coaching.

Benudhar Das has been selected for the Biju Patnaik Sports Award for excellence in sports journalism. The award in this category had been deferred for the last three years.

The awards will be presented by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on the occasion of National Sports day on August 29, 2022.