Biju Patnaik Birth Anniversary: Odisha Sports Dept felicitates meritorious sportspersons, teams

Bhubaneswar: On the occasion of Biju Patnaik Birth Anniversary, Odisha Sports & Youth Services Department, felicitated the meritorious sportspersons and teams today at Kalinga Stadium.

The Odisha Volleyball Men and Women Teams which created history by winning the Bronze Medals in the recently concluded 34th Federation Cup Volleyball Championship at KIIT University were provided prize money of 1.5 lakhs each, Students of KISS Ranjit Naik was awarded 47,000/-, Bhagyalaxmi Barik was awarded 30,000/- and Suryamani Majhi was awarded 20,000/-.

The guest’s lists for the felicitation ceremony included Mr. Sailendra Jena, Mr. Bijaya Nanda Nayak, Mr. Ranjit Parida, Mr. Sanatan Sahu & Mr. Rajendra Pani from DSYS and Dr. Gaganendu Dash, Secretary Odisha Volleyball Association.

All the volleyball players and students of KISS were very elated by the honor and thanked Prof. Achyuta Samanta, President Volleyball Federation of India, Founder KIIT & KISS and Hon’ble MP Kandhamal for his unconditional support for promoting sports and sportspersons.

Winners List-

Odisha Men’s Volleyball ball Team Bronze medal – Rs 1.50 lakhs. Odisha Women’s Volleyball team Bronze Medal – Rs 1. 50 lakhs Kumar Suryamani Majhi – Rs 20. 000/ Ranjit Nayak – Rs 47.000/ Tiottama Sahoo – Rs 38,500/ Bhagya Laxmi Barik – Rs 30,000/ Padmini Rout – Rs 60,000/ Abhisek Lakra – Rs12,500/.

Prizes were also given to winners of different competitions like painting, singing etc by DSYS on the occasion.