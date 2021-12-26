Biju Janata Dal has transformed into a social movement: Naveen on 25 yrs of BJD

Bhubaneswar: Biju Janata Dal (BJD) supremo and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday said the party has transformed into a social movement with the blessings of the people of Odisha.

Addressing the party workers on the 25th foundation day of Biju Janata Dal, Naveen said: “BJD, which was founded 25 years ago based on the ideologies of Biju Patnaik, has now evolved into a social movement and become the symbol of faith and aspirations for 4.5 crore people of Odisha”.

Stating that BJD is the only party in India whose popularity has been increasing every year, Naveen thanked all the party workers for their sacrifice, hard work and faith and termed them as “the backbone of the party”.

The BJD supremo said that there is a lot of difference in the present day Odisha as compared to the year 2000. He said Odisha is the leading state in the country in poverty reduction.

“The poverty rate has been reduced to 29% from 63% in Odisha with 80 lakh people crossing the poverty line.,” he said.

“With the cooperation of all, Odisha will script history by reducing poverty to 10% in the next five years. Our government will take all necessary steps to achieve the target,” said Naveen.

Patnaik also outlined that Odisha has received international recognition in disaster management and also is ranked 3rd in food production.

Odisha is well ahead in women empowerment. The state government has reserved 50 per cent seats for women in panchayat and urban polls. Besides, over 70 lakh women have been connected through Mission Shakti, Patnaik said.

Stating about the health care services, Naveen said that Odisha is the only state to bear all the expenses of COVID-19 affected patients. He also mentioned the state flagship scheme BSKY in which health cards are distributed across the state so that the poor can avail treatment at no cost.

Further, the conch party president said :”The People of Odisha are the BOSS of BJD… We don’t have boss in Delhi… Whatever we do is for the people in Odisha and their rights. We are only accountable to the people in Odisha for our deeds.”