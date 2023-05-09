Biju Expressway-II To Be Completed In 3 Yrs, Says 5T Secy During Gajapati Visit

Bhubaneswar: On the instructions of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, 5T Secretary V.K. Pandian is on a two-day visit to Gajapati district. Today he reviewed various developmental works including the construction of the ambitious Biju Expressway.

The 5T Secretary advised officials to speed up the work by discussing with the officials of the Transport Department.

It is worth noting that after the successful completion of the construction work of Biju Expressway-1, the state government is now going to start the work of Biju Expressway-II. The project carries great importance in terms of economic and social development of the state.

This 305-km long road will connect Berhampur city with Jeypre and about Rs 7,000 crore will be spend for this project. This is a completely new project (Green Field Project).

It will be built through 15 blocks in 4 districts -i.e. 43 km in Ganjam, 47 km in Gajapati, 158 km in Rayagada and 57 km in Koraput. This will reduce the travel time from Berhampur to Jeypore from 8 hours to 5 hours.

From Berhampur it will take only 45 minutes to Mohana and from Rayagada it will take only 1.30 hours to Mohana which is now about 4 hours.

On this road, for the first time in the state, the hills will be excavated and a tunnel will be constructed, so that the road length will decrease about 25 to 30 km. It will also reduce travel time to less than 2 hours. This will create a new economic corridor in South Odisha.

Mr. Pandian informed that this work will be completed within three years.

The 5T Secretary VK Pandian then visited the Jiranga Buddha Monastery and interacted with the students of Jiranga College. He promised that smart classes will be started in Jiranga College within six months by December. After discussing with the students, he advised them to work for the betterment of their college. He asked to contribute to the development of Odisha after studies.

Along with this, he met the public and listened to their various problems. He suggested the District Collector to immediately solve whatever is possible at the district level and also suggested to send proposals for solving other problems.