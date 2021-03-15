Biju Babu’s Tryst With Delhi Flying Club Created An Epoch In India’s Aviation History: Odisha CM

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday said that Delhi Flying Club is celebrating the 105th birth centenary of Biju Babu who is an indomitable aviator.

The CM said Delhi flying Club is an iconic flying institution of India from where Biju Babu received his flying license. Saying that people of Odisha and India owe to Delhi Flying Club for adventures of Biju Babu in aviation, Patnaik recalled Dr B B L Madhukar for revitalising the memories of Biju Babu as an aviator.

Patnaik in his video message said the dream to fly high, high up in the air braving the storms was the sincere resolution of the indomitable Biju Babu and added that the legendary leader loved the steel birds, impassioned to fly them across continents.

“And then, there was a Flying Club in Delhi that was ever ready to make such dreams realized. Biju Babu’s tryst with Delhi Flying club created an epoch in the aviation history of India,” said Naveen.

“Today I am delighted that Delhi Flying Club is celebrating the 105th birth centenary of Biju Babu by dedicating 5th march every year to honour and recognize legendary pilots of India, he added

Among many of Biju Babu’s dare devil actions in the air, his role in the Indonesian freedom movement is the most celebrated and will be remembered for ever. He is the only leader who participated in the freedom struggle of three nations such as India, Indonesia and Russia.

Odisha Chief Minister said Biju Babu's heroic act at Srinagar during Pak aggression in 1947, his help to Soviet Red Army during in the Second World War and his support to leaders like Jayprakash Narayan , Aruna Asaf Ali by ferrying them to different places during freedom struggle are a few instances of his undaunted spirit.

The Chief Minister in his message urged the people of Odisha to come forward to fulfill Biju Babu’s dreams, his ambitions to recreate the glory of Kalinga.