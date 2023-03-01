Biju Babu’s Iconic Dakota Aircraft All Set For Public Display On March 5

Bhubaneswar: The legendary DAKOTA (DC-3) VT-AUI aircraft, flown by the late Biju Patnaik, is being installed in front of Bhubaneswar airport for public display from March 5.

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has already allotted 1.1 acres of land to the State government where the Dakota plane will be displayed for public viewing as the day marks birth anniversary of Biju Patnaik and is celebrated as Biju Jayanti and the Panchayatiraj Diwas.

In 1947, the former chief minister had used this plane to rescue the then prime minister of Indonesia Sutan Sjahrir. A grateful Indonesia had twice decorated Biju Patnaik with its highest civilian honour ‘Bhumiputra’ for his role in rescuing Sutan Sjahrir.

Biju Patnaik founded Kalinga Airlines, a Calcutta-based airline, prior to entering active politics. He was also a member of the Royal Indian Air Force under British Rule.