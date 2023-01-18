Biju Babu’s Historic Dakota Aircraft Arrives In Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: The historic Dakota aircraft of legendary Biju Patnaik, which was lying neglected at Kolkata airport, was brought to Bhubaneswar by road on three trailers.

The aircraft, which was dismantled by a team of engineers, left Kolkata airport on three trawlers. The vehicles carrying the aircraft entered the Odisha border through Laxmanath Gate at around in the morning on Wednesday.

It was escorted by Odisha police during transportation. Many were seen taking selfies with the giant plane along the way. At many places, people also paid floral tributes to the aircraft in the honour of Biju Patnaik.

After arriving in Bhubaneswar, it has been placed as a memorial at the airport named after Biju Patnaik.

It will be assembled at State government’s hanger in the airport. The historical aircraft had been lying in a dilapidated condition for decades at the airport in Kolkata.

The former CM had used this plane to rescue the then prime minister of Indonesia Sutan Sjahrir in 1947, historian Anil Dhir said.

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has already allotted 1.1 acres of land where the Dakota plane will be displayed for public viewing.

Officials at Odisha’s commerce and transport department said that a four-member team has been assigned to dismantle the Dakota (DC-3) VT-AUI aircraft, which is about 64 feet 8 inches long with its wings stretching to 95 feet.

The team will restore, reassemble and do the renovation work at the airport here, the officials said.