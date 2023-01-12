Biju Babu’s Dakota Aircraft To Reach Home On Jan 16

Bhubaneswar: The Dakota aircraft of Biju Patnaik is scheduled to reach Bhubaneswar airport on January 16. It will depart from Kolkata on January 14 and will reach on January 16, Bhubaneswar airport director Prasanna Pradhan said.

The aircraft has been dismantled by a team of experts and will be transported by road. After its arrival, the aircraft will be assembled at State government’s hanger in the airport which has been named after the former chief minister, Pradahn added.

The historical aircraft had been lying in a dilapidated condition for decades at the airport in Kolkata.

The former CM had used this plane to rescue the then prime minister of Indonesia Sutan Sjahrir in 1947, historian Anil Dhir said.

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has already allotted 1.1 acres of land where the Dakota plane will be displayed for public viewing.

Officials at Odisha’s commerce and transport department said that a four-member team has been assigned to dismantle the Dakota (DC-3) VT-AUI aircraft, which is about 64 feet 8 inches long with its wings stretching to 95 feet.

The team will restore, reassemble and do the renovation work at the airport here, the officials said.

Efforts to transport the aircraft to Odisha were made in the last two years, and tender was also floated for the initiative, but the COVID-19 pandemic had stalled the plan, a senior official said.

Besides being a social reformer and politician, Biju Patnaik was a skilled pilot who undertook high-risk missions.

He clandestinely flew Indian freedom fighters from one location to another, the historian said.

A grateful Indonesia had twice decorated Biju Patnaik with its highest civilian honour ‘Bhumiputra’ for rescuing Sutan Sjahrir.