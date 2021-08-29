Unaccounted Cash
State

Bijepur BDO Held With Over Rs 3.51 L Unaccounted Cash

By PragativadiNews
Sonepur: Vigilance sleuths on Sunday recovered over Rs 3.51 unaccounted cash from Bijepur BDO Padmanabha Samant near Binika bridge in Sonepur district.

Acting on a tip-off, the officials intercepted the BDO near Binika bridge and conducted a search. During the search, Rs 3.51 lakh was recovered from the BDO.

As he was unable to produce documents or substantial reasons, he was detained by the officials of the anti-corruption wing.

A case has been registered and the BDO is being interrogated at Vigilance office in Sonepur.

 

 

More details awaited.

