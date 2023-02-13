Bijay Patnaik Speaking BJP Language: BJD

Bhubaneswar: The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) has reacted strongly to the statement of former Odisha Chief secretary Bijay Patnaik who recently joined Congress party.

BJD spokesperson Lenin Mohanty said that Patnaik is speaking the language of BJP.

“Everyone knows that Patnaik was anxious to stay in power after retiring from service. He was keen on joining the BJD with an aim to have a Rajya Sabha berth. As it was not possible, he finally went to the Congress.”Mohanty said.

The way Patnaik spoke at his first press conference today, it seems that he will work as a spokesperson for the BJP in the future as well.