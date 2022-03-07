Bihar Youth Drowns At Kanakund In Sundergarh

Sundergarh: A youth drowned at Kanakund, a tourist spot near Goghar village under Talsara police limits in Sundergarh district on Monday.

The deceased, identified as a native of Bihar and was working at the Bhushan Steel Plant in Jharsuguda.

According to reports, the youth along with his two friends was on a visit to the tourist spot. While bathing the trio slipped into deep water.

His friends managed to cross the river to the other side by stepping on stones while he drowned.

On being informed, Fire Service personnel launched a rescue operation and fished out the body. Further investigations are underway.