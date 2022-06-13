Bihar: Two Chinese Nationals Arrested Near Indo-Nepal Border

Patna: At least two Chinese nationals were arrested on charges of illegally crossing the Indo-Nepal border in Bihar’s Sitamarhi district.

The two Chinese nationals have been identified as Yung Hai Lung (34) and Lo Lung (28).

According to reports, the accused were rounded up while trying to enter Nepal from India through the Bhithamore border outpost, which falls under the jurisdiction of Susand police station in Sitamarhi, around 7:45 pm.

An FIR has been lodged with the Susand police based on the statement of SSB personnel Murari Kumar in connection with their ‘illegal’ entry, and ‘financial fraud’. Both were produced before a court on Monday and sent to judicial custody.